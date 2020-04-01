🔥Women's Euro 2021 tournament delayed until 2022, claim Danish FA🔥

The Danish Football Association (DBU) declare that the Women’s European Championship scheduled for 2021 has been delayed by way of a year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The tournament was because of be held in England – who automatically qualify as hosts – next summer between July 7 and August 1 in 10 venues across eight host cities including Wembley Stadium and Old Trafford.

However, those dates would clash with the Tokyo Olympic Games now, which were pushed back by 12 months because of the Covid-19 crisis and rescheduled to perform between July 23 and August 8, 2021.

The men’s 2020 European Championship – originally scheduled to be held across 12 countries beginning on June 12 – in addition has been postponed by twelve months.

Qualifying for the Women’s Euros has been halted by the coronavirus shutdown, with Uefa announcing that international matches set for June have been postponed.

They’re yet to officially confirm the postponement of the tournament itself, although Danish FA claimed via their official website that your choice have been made at a virtual Uefa meeting on Wednesday featuring representatives from all 55 member associations including DBU director Jakob Jensen.

The statement added that the 2021 Under-21 European Championship – set to be hosted jointly by Hungary and Slovenia – was also set to be delayed until 2022.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.