women-still-missing-out-on-top-jobs-with-uk-‘generations-away’-from-equality

Women are still underrepresented in top jobs in politics, the law, civil service, the media and sporting bodies, with women of colour particularly disadvantaged, according to campaigners.

A study by the Fawcett Society showed that a ‘step change’ is needed to boost the number of women in senior roles, with an ‘alarming lack of women of colour across top jobs’.

The group said its research highlighted the ‘dismally’ slow pace of change across sectors ranging from business to courts.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: ‘Despite much lip service about the importance of having women in top jobs, today’s data shows we are still generations away from achieving anything close to equality.

‘We are wasting women’s talent and skills.’

The report detailed how many women were in top jobs in different sectors.

In the legal profession, the Supreme Court has two women justices out of 12 (17 per cent).

Since its formation in 2009, there has never been a Supreme Court judge who is a person of colour.

In business, women make up just over one in 20 chief executives of FTSE 100 companies, which remains unchanged since the society’s last report in 2018. None are women of colour.

In the education sector women make up only 39 per cent of secondary head teachers, a figure which also has not changed since 2018 and has risen by just 6 per cent since 2005.

Women make up 30 per cent of university vice-chancellors – but only 1 per cent of university vice-chancellors are women are colour.

The lack of representation is also reflected in the media, with women making up 21 per cent of national newspaper editors, with just four women in the top jobs.

Meanwhile, women make up just 21 per cent of national sport governing body chief executives, a drop from 26 per cent in 2018. Only 4 per cent of Premier League clubs are led by women.

In politics, 34 per cent of MPs are women, up only 2 per cent in the recent election.

Women of colour now make up 17 per cent of the women MPs, which is in line with the population as a whole.

However, representation is significantly lower in the House of Lords, with women making up only 27 per cent of peers.

Only 30 per cent of the cabinet are women and 47 per cent of the Shadow Cabinet.

Only 2 per cent of all peers are women of colour.

There are no women of colour in the Scottish Parliament, the National Assembly for Wales or the Northern Ireland Assembly.

In the civil service, approximately a third of permanent secretaries are women, which is up from 31 per cent in 2018 to 34 per cent currently. There are no women of colour in these roles.

The Fawcett Society called on government, political parties, the judiciary and employers to take measures to increase the numbers of women in senior roles.

Is Flybe still operating, will it collapse and what to do if you have flights with them

The society said there should be quotas, targets and policy interventions to remove the barriers to women’s progression.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: ‘I am determined to lead the fight to tackle gender disparity in all sectors by removing barriers to women’s progression.

‘This includes plans to extend protections against redundancy for new mums, increasing the take up of shared parental leave and calling out female and ethnic minority under-representation as highlighted by the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reviews.

‘Our upcoming Employment Bill will have fairness – including gender equality – at the heart of it.’