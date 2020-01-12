women-explain-why-they-are-showing-of-their-hairy-bodies-on-instagram-this-januhairy

People who identify as women spend thousands putting their bodies through painful treatments and planning their outfits carefully, all because it’s unconventional to show body hair.
Januhairy is about encouraging women to put down the razor, wax, and thread and just embrace the hairiness.
Started by student Laura Jackson in 2018, Januhairy aims to promote body positivity and acceptance of body hair on women, while raising money for charity.
And those taking part have been flocking to Instagram to show off their beautiful hairy selves.
Some of the people taking part have spoken to Metro.co.uk to explain why the are bearing all on social media.
Contents
Emily Ross, 29
‘I love Januhairy – what better way to start the year than with an initiative to normalise female body hair.
‘Growing out my body hair has been a truly empowering experience – an external sign to the world that my body is for me.
‘Women’s body hair is continuously policed, and choosing to embrace our natural body hair is often met with (usually male) criticism. At the end of the day, women should choose what makes them individually happy.
‘Today that means I’m not shaving, but if a woman prefers to remove her hair that’s great too!
‘We are all individual owners of our bodies and have a right to feel at home in them, whether that pleases others or not.’
Chloe, 39
‘I started shaving my armpits and legs when I was 14 when I moved schools and was immediately picked on for having hair – it wasn’t something I’d ever really thought about before.
‘If I didn’t keep up with the shaving/hair removal, I felt a deep sense of shame, added to by the male partners who would comment in horror if my leg hair or pubic hair started to grow in.
‘Not everyone did but it was enough to reinforce what I had learned: body hair was gross.
‘In 2018, I decided to grow out my armpit hair (it was winter, so nobody would see) to see how I felt about it and to challenge my own perceptions. It was strange. And then it wasn’t, it just felt completely normal.
‘It turns out that I really like it. I think it’s important to normalise body hair, and remind everyone that it’s a choice.
‘Grow it or not but never feel pressured to do something to your body just because society as a whole says you should.’
Emina Redzepovic, 34
‘I’m taking part to try and break the stigma around women’s body hair. We are conditioned to think it’s not feminine, disgusting and a flaw when in fact it’s natural and a normal body function.
‘Hair on all kinds of bodies is beautiful.’
Tatjana, 29
‘I just want to normalize body hair on woman. You don’t have to like it, but you should at least be able to tolerate it.
‘If we don’t see more people embracing it in films, TV, on social media then it won’t be widely accepted.
‘That’s why I made a post about it on social media. I saw January and thought this is a good thing for woman. I also just wanted to feel the difference between shaving and not shaving, it’s a little more freedom.’
These are some of the other people embracing Januhairy:
View this post on Instagram
Happy #januhairy #januhairy2020 ヽ(=^･ω･^=)丿 👁 Am so excited in these . The amount of self love 👁 have for my body hair and for myself overpowers the disgust and hate 👁 receive from brainwashed beings in person and on social media❤️ #loveyourself #bethelove #spreadthelove #bodyhair #bodyhairisnormal #bodyhairisbeautiful #hairyfairy #hairyhumansarebeautiful #hairyhuman #selfloveisthebestlove
View this post on Instagram
#JANUHAIRY✨ . . Tu as sûrement entendu parler de ce challenge engagé lancé par Laura Jackson, une jeune anglais de 21 ans ? Le principe du Janhuhairy est ,comme son nom l'indique, d'arrêter de s'épiler durant tout le mois de janvier, afin de prôner l'acceptation de son naturel, et donc assumer nos petites gambettes poilues. De quoi te tenir chaud en cette période de grand froid ! ❄️ . Alors, tentée ? 😋 . . 📸 : @ladyist . #lesnanasdpaname #januhairy #bodypositive #bodyhair #challenge
View this post on Instagram
« Ah les poils… Certains disent que ça fait négligé, d’autres que c’est sale, ou encore que "ça fait pas femme" Bon. Je ne les blâme pas pour être honnête. On nous a répété encore et encore qu’une femme, n’a pas le droit de laisser pousser ses poils, oh non la honte ! Les poils, c’est pour les hommes, parce que ça représente la virilité. Mais pour les femmes, non non non, hors de question ! Faut-il encore expliquer que la femme n’est pas un objet de sexualisation pour satisfaire celui qui la désire ? Faut-il reprendre les bases de la liberté du corps de la femme ? Peut être que oui » 💕 @coucoulesgirls 📷 @sarahsalazar.pics . . . #thebodyoptimist #bodypositive #bodyacceptance #womenbody #poil #naked #coucoulesgirls #januhairy #onveutduvrai
View this post on Instagram
Cozy baby. ☺ When I was younger I'd shave my happy trail religiously, I thought it was disgusting. Now, my softness is everything to me. Photog not on IG. . . . . . #pnwmodel #seattlemodel #seattlephotographer #lingerie #lingeriemodel #cozy #naturalgirl #naturallight #bodyhair #girlswhosmoke #naturalgirls #420babes #curlyhair #curves #hairygirl #hairy #selflove #bodyposi #januhairy
View this post on Instagram
Chocada no quando eu fiquei linda nessa foto Depois de todo o processo de construção da minha autoestima, eu finalmente me sinto confiante né confortável de ser quem sou e como sou. Queria lembrar que mulheres adultas não só tem pêlos normalmente, como podem ter pêlos no verão ou quando quiserem pq só cabe a elas decidirem ter ou não, beijos de luz #mulheresadultastempelos #womenhavebodyhair #januhairy
View this post on Instagram
‘ @januhairy 💙 not afraid, not ashamed. not anymore.’ @vale_meow is my new favourite person. We have all been afraid to disrupt the algorithm at one point or another. We have all been ashamed of just…being, especially when we are not conforming to the pressures of societal ideals. It’s a daily challenge to love and appreciate our bodies. We are programmed to alter and correct ourselves for the judgmental eyes of society…why? But we look at what we have done. What this hair represents. We will continue to hold up our middle fingers to society and say ‘not anymore!’… I hope you all say to yourselves on a daily basis, ‘not anymore!’ We are women, deal with it! #januhairy #notamymore
View this post on Instagram
Model: @scarlet_labelle . . . . . . . . . #hairyarmpits #hairygirls #hairypitsclub #hairybody #hairywomen #hairy #hairypits #hairyarmpit #naturalhair #bodypositivemovement #bodyhairmovement #bodypositive #pithairdontcare #pithair #pits #armpitsweat #armpithair #armpitfetish #armpitlover #januhairy #natural #noshavenoshame #hotgirls🔥#feminist #feminism #femist #foreverhairy #gethairyfebruary
View this post on Instagram
Après le Dry January, le mois de janvier est l'occasion d'un nouveau défi bodypositive pour les femmes : ne pas se raser ou s'épiler durant un mois pour se libérer des normes de beauté imposées par la société. Lancé en 2019 par Laura Jackson, une étudiante de 22 ans, le challenge est rapidement devenu viral et a même vu l'ouverture d'un compte Instagram dédié : @januhairy. Depuis quelques jours, le hashtag #Januhairy2020 fleurit sur les réseaux sociaux, relançant le challenge cette année encore… et nous donne envie de lâcher notre rasoir pour laisser un peu de vacances à nos malheureux poils. Alors, tu rejoins le mouvement Januhairy ? ⠀ 📷 : @strengthmarks ⠀ #januhairy #noshavelife #bodyhair #bodyhairmovement #bodyhairisbeautiful #femalebodyhair #bodyhairdontcare #armpithair #leghair #whyareyousooffended #bodyhairpositivity #girlshavebodyhair #hairylegs #poils #pubichair #pilosite #pilosité #stretchmarks #strengthmarks #turningscarsintostrengths #bodyacceptance #loveyourlines
View this post on Instagram
“It’s incredibly validating to see this image Alex took of me shared with the intention to create a conversation how we see hair and femininity. Since this image has started to be shared I’ve gotten a lot of questions around the journey of my body hair. It’s something I’ve run from my entire life until about 3 years ago. To the point where I had developed anxiety around hair & didn’t want to even be around people who had a lot of it too. It was a deep self hatred reinforced through bullying & overall beauty standards. The last day I shaved was actually Valentine’s Day. I was told by my current boyfriend he would never take me anywhere nice with facial, armpit or leg hair so in order to please him I shaved everything so we could “have a nice date”. HE FUCKING DUMPED ME ON THAT DATE. And from that point on I made the decision to NEVER alter my body to appease someone else. That decision was probably one of the best I’ve ever made regarding my relationship with my body. Which only grew stronger when I was starting to be approached about modeling & making adult content. Modeling was something I’d wanted to do since I was a child but when I started maturing I noticed even after shaving how prominent my leg hair was so I literally just didn’t bother before. I grew up hating & hiding a part of my body that now people were LITERALLY worshiping. There are still hateful people yelling what they think of me in public but honestly who doesn’t deal with that? People will always find a reason to dislike who you are & what you’re about. That’s why I hang on to the people who love me & the kind words people send me. There’s also another reason I don’t shave that many don’t think of. I have Lyme Disease which causes chronic fatigue & an overall weakness of the immune system. So it takes a lot of energy for me to shave allll the hair I have that grows SO FAST. And when I did shave I got ingrown hairs & infections all over. My body literally had to deal with more bacteria on it JUST from shaving. This isn’t a PSA to shave or not shave. This is a PSA to choose to do what makes you happiest with your body. Thanks for reading my lil journey.” ~ @bramstrokeher 📸 by @alexandrakacha
View this post on Instagram
“I am one with nature and nature is one with me. I am perfectly imperfect. I am a woman. I am confident in the skin that I am in and appreciate what this body that I am in is capable of achieving. This vessel that I can call my own and express is my own unique way. I can accomplish so much in the body that I am in and am blessed to call it my home. Love and cherish what your body can do and love it no matter what it may look like. You are beautiful, you are loved and you are unique. We hold the choice to do as we please with these beautiful temples of ours🖤” ~ @youngshiva #januhairy #happyandhairy #acceptyourself #hair #bodyhair #bodyhairdontcare #bodyhairisnormal
MORE: We need to all stop being so repulsed by body hair this Januhairy
MORE: What is Januhairy?
MORE: Dig out your studded belts and hairspray, it’s the RAWRing 20s xD