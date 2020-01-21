woman’s-tennis-ball-sized-brain-tumour-was-misdiagnosed-as-anxiety-and-depression

When Laura Skerritt, 22, began suffering migraines and nausea, she was told her symptoms were caused by anxiety and depression.

But a prescription of antidepressants didn’t put a stop to the deterioration of her health.

By November 2018, the swimming instructor, from Templecombe in Somerset, was struggling to walk and battling seizures.

A scan at Yeovil District Hospital revealed the true cause of her illness: she had a tennis ball-sized brain tumour.

The keen horserider needed emergency surgery to prevent a fatal stroke or seizure.

Laura is now sharing her story to raise awareness of her condition and encourage people to push for a diagnosis if their symptoms are dismissed.

Laura said: ‘It took over two years to get a brain tumour diagnosis so I’m keen to share my story to help raise awareness.

‘It was frustrating to be told by doctors that my symptoms were caused by mental illness.

‘I sensed that my health problems weren’t being caused by mental illness.

‘I’m quite an emotional person and flip between happy and sad moods, but this is just part of my quirky personality.’

In December 2018, Laura underwent a 13-hour operation at Southmead Hospital in Bristol to remove 80% of her low-grade tumour, a central neurocytoma – but parts of it were inoperable.

Recovery was difficult.

‘I lost two stone, had to re-learn how to talk and was in constant agony because my muscles had wasted away,’ said Laura.

‘I recently suffered a major seizure and now I need a second operation followed by eight weeks of intensive radiotherapy.

‘It’s going to be really hard going back into hospital but I’m hoping I make it through the treatment.’

Laura still experiences symptoms and says that being diagnosed with a brain tumour has significantly changed her life.

She added: ‘Up until my brain tumour diagnosis, I thought I was invincible.

‘I never worried about my health, and my own mortality was never something that crossed my mind.

‘My diagnosis changed my outlook on life. I’m not sure whether or not I want kids, for fear of them inheriting the disease or seeing me suffer with symptoms.

‘My plans of moving out were put on hold. I had to give up my driving licence and, living in the middle of the Somerset countryside, with that I lost my independence.’

Laura is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness of the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40.

Mel Tiley, community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research in the South West, said: ‘We are very grateful to Laura for opening up about her brain tumour diagnosis.

‘We hope that those touched by her story will donate to Brain Tumour Research.

‘Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age.

‘What’s more, less than 20 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years, compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

‘We cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.’

Are you living with a longterm illness? Get in touch to share your story by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

MORE: Husky abandoned for looking ‘weird’ finally finds a home

MORE: Man called Sexy Vegan shared video of dog performing sex act on him