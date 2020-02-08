Woman's death in Stoke may have links to 'hazardous materials'

The sudden death of a woman whose body was found in a house may have involved hazardous materials, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a house in Eaton Street, Northwood, Stoke-on-Trent, at 5.45pm on Friday.

The body of a woman was found inside and her death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

However, police said it possibly involved hazardous materials.

The area was cordoned off and some residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service assessed the scene.

Police said five emergency responders were taken to hospital for precautionary checks for possible effects of the suspected materials.