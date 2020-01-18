Home NEWS Woman’s Burnt Body Found Tied To Cot In UP, Bullet Cartridges Recovered

Woman’s Burnt Body Found Tied To Cot In UP, Bullet Cartridges Recovered

The police say they are still trying to identify the woman.

Lucknow:

The burnt body of a woman, tied to a cot, was found in a village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Friday. Three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot, suggesting that she was also shot.

The body was discovered by villagers near a tubewell on the outskirts of the village last evening. The police say they are still trying to identify the woman.

“We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity,” said senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra.

It is not clear if the woman was also sexual assaulted.

The police say they will try to identify the woman as soon as possible and make arrests in the case.

