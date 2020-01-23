woman-whose-toddler-grandson-had-spine-fatally-severed-by-pit-bulls-blasts-plans-to-legalize-them

A woman whose toddler grandson had his spine fatally severed by a pit bull has blasted plans to repeal a ban of the dogs.

Sharon Sucharski is angry at new proposals to allow dog owners in Denver, Colorado, to own pit bulls as long as they have a licence.

Her grandson Daxton Borchardt was seized from his babysitters arms in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in March 2013 and killed by the savage 15 minute attack. Daxton was just 14 months-old when he died.

Sucharski highlighted how the killer dogs mauled Daxton while in the presence of babysitter Susan Iwicki, who had raised both from when they were puppies, as evidence of the breed’s inherent instability.

Neither dog had shown any sign of violence prior to the bloodbath that killed Daxton, with both well-trained by their caring owner.

She told KDVR: ‘They basically broke his spine and he died.

‘What else can you do? They were loved, the dogs were loved, so I get so tired of hearing “It’s how they were raised.”‘

Explaining his proposal to lift the pit bull ban, Denver City Councilman Chris Herndon said: ‘One particular dog I grew up with is Rottweilers.

‘Some people might say that is a dangerous breed, but from my experience, I’ve recognized it’s not the breed of the dog, but how it is raised.

‘This is not an all-out repeal.

‘We’re saying this is a transition period: create a breed-restricted license, we know where they are, we have their information.

‘Should something occur, we can deal with it and here’s the data to see what we should do in the future.’

Herndon added that pit bulls are already being kept illegally within Denver’s city limits, and says he hopes introducing licensing could help ensure these dogs are well socialized.

Daxton’s parents Kimberly and Jeff and Iwicki herself have all since worked as campaigners to warn people of the potential dangers posed by even the most docile of pit bulls.