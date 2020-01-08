Woman who was quoted £7,500 for a new bathroom does it herself for half the price

When Della Nolan approached Wickes to ask about redoing her bathroom, she was quoted £7,500 for the job.

So the office manager from Cambridgeshire decided to do it herself – and created a beautifully transformed bathroom for half the price.

For a total cost of £3,000, mum-of-three Della and her partner James Lawrence were able to take the drab and dingy yellow bathroom of their home and give it a stylish monochrome makeover.

To keep costs down, Della picked out bathroom accessories from Wayfair, Soak, and Victoria Plum, and roped in a friend to help with the DIY

Della, 37, told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: ‘We bought the house in April and the whole thing was incredibly old fashioned.

‘When you walk in the front door, this is the first room you see as it is the downstairs bathroom. It was so awful, we always kept the door closed!

‘We have a friend who has fitted bathrooms and kitchens for him and his wife and different members of their family. He is actually a foster carer and taught himself DIY.

‘We had decorated the kids’ bedrooms before we moved in, but we knew this had to be the first room that had to be completely refurbished.

‘I knew the type of wall tile I wanted but not colours, so we went to our friend Tony, asked him how much he would charge and if he could do it. He told us to go to Wickes, get a quote and go from there. Before we did that we went to Peterborough to look round bathroom showrooms.

‘We saw a style of radiator and towel rail that we knew we had to have, then we saw the floor tiles in Wickes and that’s when we decided on black and white everything!’

Della says she was shocked by the high cost of her dream bathroom, but was lucky that her friend agreed to do the work for £1,000.

She said: ‘The floor tiles were on offer so I popped to Wickes after work and bought them.

‘We ordered the wall tiles from Topps Tiles, the radiator from Victoria Plum, the shower enclosure from Soak and the sink unit was also from there but it didn’t come in black so my partner spray painted it. The toilet is from Wayfair.

‘The project took around a month to complete, and materials cost around £2,000.’

Della is absolutely delighted with how her bathroom has turned out. She advises anyone who wants to redecorate their home does their research and refuses to settle for spending a load of money or getting something you don’t absolutely love.

‘My tips to anyone wanting to do this would be not to rush, but don’t settle on something just because it’s in your price range,’ she advises.

‘Scour the internet and try to find workarounds for things like units that match like we did. This is something you have to live with so make sure you’re in love with what you choose.

‘You should get also a lot of quotes and not just go for the first quote you have – if we’d done that, we would’ve ended up spending double.

‘Also, try to go to different people for different things, like go to a plasterer and a plumber instead of someone that does both as you’ll most likely get charged less for doing it separately.

‘I hated this room before, and now I couldn’t be happier with it – sometimes I just go in there and smile.’

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, says: ‘When a home or bathroom company gives you a quote remember it includes the cost of materials, labour, and then as big a profit margin as they can get on top.

‘By doing it yourself, you’re saving on that profit margin which can be quite substantial.

‘Della’s stunning bathroom proves that monochrome interiors look incredible.

‘I’d agree with Della that doing lots of research, sourcing your own materials and getting as many quotes as you can is a great way of keeping prices down – less than half price for a fully fitted bathroom sounds like a great deal to me!’

