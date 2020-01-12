woman-who-says-she-was-too-weak-to-hold-a-glass-on-vegan-diet-starts-eating-animal-brains

Nutrition consultant Natalie Daniels, from Budapest, grew up following a modern Mediterranean diet – including plenty of meat and dairy products.

But in her 20s, she decided to move to a pescatarian diet, giving up all meat except fish.

Her health declined so in 2009, Natalie decided to strip out fish, eggs and dairy from her diet and go vegan.

The 38-year-old cooked her meals from scratch and took vitamins and supplements but instead of feeling better, she says her appearance started to change, she lost muscle tone, became pale and had dark circles.

Natalie was also diagnosed with a thyroid condition, had constipation, was bloated, suffered from hair loss, scalp eczema, sensitive teeth, brain fog and developed joint pain so severe she struggled to hold a glass of water in her hands.

After 12 years of being vegetarian and vegan for three, Natalie decided to overhaul her diet in 2015 and started eating meat again.

In January 2018, she discovered the carnivore diet and adopted the Paleolithic ketogenic diet (PKD), a type of meat-only diet where she eats solely animal products at a 2:1 fat to protein ratio.

She now enjoys a wide range of animal products from liver, brain, ribeye steak, beef tartare, raw lamb, pork crackling, pork ribs and broths made from boiling animal offcuts including the head.

After a year, Natalie says her previous health problems have gone and she is feeling much healthier.

She said: ‘There are many dangers of following a vegan diet. Excess consumption of carbohydrates will eventually give rise of health issues.

‘I had absolutely nothing to lose by giving carnivore a chance. A meat-based diet is what humans are designed to eat.

‘A Paleolithic ketogenic diet provides the body with all the nutrients it needs to optimally function without having to take artificial supplements and allowing the body to do its healing work process.

‘It healed me 100%. I am now totally symptom-free. People who have known me for many years cannot argue with the fact that I look healthy now, compared to my plant-based years.’

Natalie usually eats around twice a day, or whenever she is hungry as she doesn’t stick to a strict schedule.

Two of her daily meals are composed of either raw or cooked muscle and/or organ meats with a good amount of animal fat (no dairy) as PKD is a high-fat diet.

If she gets hungry in between meals, she consumes something small, like a few slices of cured sausage or ham with lard or tallow or a small handful of pork cracklings.

She advised those contemplating the same diet to try it for six months or a year.

‘It takes time to fully adapt to a diet change, especially if the body is not healthy and all transitions can bring some struggle. Be patient and do not expect to see a miracle after a few weeks but be sure that great and positive changes will happen.





The NHS’ recommendations for a healthy diet eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day

base meals on higher fibre starchy foods like potatoes, bread, rice or pasta

have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soya drinks)

eat some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other protein

choose unsaturated oils and spreads, and eat them in small amounts

drink plenty of fluids (at least 6 to 8 glasses a day)

‘Seek professional advice, find a specialist on the diet with clinical experience who can guide you personally.

‘There are no shortcuts for health, so do not look for quick fixes, be patient with yourself and the process and avoid following mainstream and Facebook groups’ suggestions.’

Natalie has shared her journey on Instagram, where she posts about the benefits she says she’s experiencing.

She added: ‘To my absolute mind-blowing, removing plants was key to successfully turn my health around.

‘My health issues resolved only by changing the foods I was putting into my body.

‘This, to me, is freedom! I got my health and life back thanks to a hundred percent animal-based diet and now feeling better than ever.’

That’s what you want to hear during Veganuairy.

