woman-who-goaded-boyfriend-to-kill-himself-fails-in-bid-to-be-freed-early

A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself has lost her bid for an early release.

The US Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not take up an appeal brought by Michelle Carter, who was jailed after she goaded her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy, to die by suicide through texts and phone calls in July 2014 in Massachusetts.

The supreme court’s decision keeps Carter’s conviction intact. She was originally sentenced to 15 months in jail.

