woman-uses-asparagus-to-predict-trump-will-win-election-but-will-be-impeached

A fortune teller who used asparagus to predict England winning the Cricket World Cup says the US president is in for rocky 2020.

Jemima Packington ‘reads’ Vale of Evesham asparagus tips by chucking them in the air and interpreting world events based on how they land.

The world’s only ‘Asparamancer’ thinks Donald Trump will be re-elected this year, but will be impeached again and kicked out of office.

Last year Jemima, also known as Mystic Veg, correctly predicted a year of extreme temperatures across the globe.

She thinks climate change will take centre stage again in 2020 but that more countries will take action to minimise its impact and pressure other states to accept there is a problem.

The psychic says storms, typhoons, hurricanes and flooding will increase tenfold because of global warming and warns the UK will suffer serious flooding.

High-profile and much-loved names in the sporting world are tipped to become embroiled in shocking scandals, while the youngest ever Oscar winner will be heralded as an acting icon of the future.

Continued turmoil within the Royal Family is expected to result in some members being relinquished of official duties, although the sovereign will prevail.

Jemima, 64, from Evesham, Worcestershire, says more royal births and bereavements will occur this year.

According to the asparagus, a shake up of the major political parties is on the way soon, and Brexit will be pulled off far smoother than opponents suggest.

Contents 1 Predictions for 2020

Predictions for 2020 2 How the Asparamancer’s predictions panned out for 2019



Predictions for 2020 Donald Trump will win a second term as President before being impeached. More countries will take action to fight global warming. Storms, typhoons, hurricanes and flooding will increase tenfold, with more floods affecting the UK. Sports and sporting personalities will be involved in scandals. Brexit will go ahead smoothly without causing expected problems. Major UK political parties will see a shake-up sooner than predicted. Independent and small retailers will enjoy a resurgence. The youngest person ever to win an Oscar will be hailed an acting icon of the future. Trouble in the Royal Family will see members relinquished of official duties. More royal deaths and births. A renowned showbiz personality will announce his unexpected retirement. The BBC licence fee will be abolished or reduced. A massive review of UK education will see standards improved from nursery to university. Interest in veganism will plateau. The Vale of Evesham asparagus will be heralded as the most prized vegetable worldwide.

Despite headlines heralding the death of the high street, Jemima thinks smaller stores and independent retailers will flourish where giants are failing.

She says the idea of shopping local will start to mean something to people once again.

Meanwhile a renowned showbiz personality is tipped to announce his unexpected retirement from public life and be honoured for his achievements.

A review of the BBC licence fee will take place and the licence fee will either be reduced or abolished completely, says Jemima.

She also predicts radical education reforms from nursery to university, with more challenging standards across the board.

Despite interest in Veganism growing significantly over the previous decade, Jemima thinks it could plateau in 2020 as people struggle to embrace life without animal products.