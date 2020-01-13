woman-‘used-her-pet-pit-bull-to-murder-man-she-was-having-fight-with’

A woman used her pit bull to murder a man she had been arguing with, police say.

Melissa Wolke, 38, reportedly got the dog to fatally maul Donald Abner, 55, in Conway, Kentucky, on Friday.

Local police received a call about an assault, and arrived on the scene to discover Wolke battering Abner while the dog savaged him, it is alleged.

Wolke is said to have ignored the cop’s request to leave Abner alone, prompting the cop to Taser both her and the dog.

That prompted the pit bull to run towards the officers in ‘an aggressive manner, and gave the officer no option but to eliminate the dog.’

Abner was found to have suffered horrific bite wounds to his face and neck, and declared dead.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, with the official cause of death yet to be released.

Wolke faces further charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

It is still unclear what prompted the argument that led to Abner’s death.

The alleged killer was previously arrested in October 2017 for marijuana trafficking and public intoxication.

She is being held without bail and is due in court Monday.