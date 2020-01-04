woman-sues-tripadvisor-over-camel-ride-gone-awry

The sunset camel rides advertised on TripAdvisor’s Viator website offer a leisurely guided tour through the Moroccan desert, with breathtaking views and stops at a traditional berber house for a snack over mint tea.

But in a new lawsuit, a New Jersey woman claims that serene image was just a mirage. Instead, she was placed on a pregnant, runaway camel that broke away from the tour and tossed her to the ground, resulting in serious injuries.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in Norfolk Superior Court, Breanne Ayala, 24, accused Needham-based TripAdvisor and its San Francisco-based subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the tour company was operating safely.