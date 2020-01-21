woman-‘sells’-husband-after-he-shrinks-her-favourite-designer-trousers-to-a-size-only-a-baby-could-fit

Lots of things come out of the washing machine a bit smaller than when they went in, but this washing mishap was a step too far for one woman.

The woman, from Michigan in the US, posted a picture of her husband’s unforgivable laundry faux pas.

On a Facebook group, she showed her husband looking embarrassed after he’d shrunk her favourite trousers in the wash.

The knitted pants, which are from Australian brand Spell and the Gypsy Collective, are now fit for a toddler after a much-too-vigorous spin cycle.

The original poster then joked that she wanted to sell her husband to recoup some of the money she lost, since the trousers retail for $199 (£152) and are now sold out.

She offered her man up for $111 (£85) to any woman who would take him, although appears to have not had any offers (it’s not a great advertisement to be fair).

What it did prompt, however, were a number of comments from people whose partners have betrayed them in similar ways.

One commenter said: ”My husband is also banned from washing anything of mine after washing and throwing a very expensive and much treasured silk shirt in the dryer,’ while another chimed in: ‘I think you are going to have trouble selling him.’

There were also plenty more stories from other disgruntled people, with one person saying they still keep a previously-shrunken jumper in their wardrobe as a warning to their partner.

‘He did it to my favourite knit,’ they said. ‘It still hangs in my walk in robe for him to see as a reminder to never touch my clothes again.’

MORE: Man called ‘book murderer’ for slicing long books in half to make them easier to carry