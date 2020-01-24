Woman seeking ‘insta-perfect’ breasts spent £17,000 on five botched boob jobs

A woman seeking ‘Insta-perfection’ has been left with ‘deformed’ breasts after undergoing five botched boob jobs abroad.

Jayla Cevik, 21, flew to Istanbul, Turkey, for a breast augmentation in 2018 after seeing the clinic advertised by celebrities and influencers online.

But just six weeks after her first surgery, a hole formed in her right breast and she was forced to return again to have them corrected.

Since then she has spent over £17,000 on flights, hotels and surgeries, one of which left her breasts at two different sizes.

Jayla, from Enfield, North London, says she is now on anti-depressants and giving her breasts a ‘break’ before she goes under the knife again.

The retail manager said she feels there are ‘high expectations’ for women to look at certain way and she wants to look her ‘very best’.

She continued: ‘The clinic is meant to be one of the top 20 in Europe – I thought it must be good. The before and after photos were amazing so I decided to go there.

‘I wanted perfect boobs but now I have the complete opposite. This generation is all about surgery and looking good – I am always trying to keep up with the times by getting fillers and Botox.

‘I want to look my very best and surgery is a risk I am willing to take, even now, after this horrific ordeal, I am not willing to part with implants.’

Jayla previously had a natural bra size of 36DDD and wanted ‘an uplift, reduction with D-cup implants’ after losing weight.

But at the clinic she claims she didn’t receive a consultation, adding that her surgeon appeared to be ‘in a rush’ as he began drawing on her before the surgery.

She continued: ‘I said “please make sure they are in proportion” with my body. I was upset and disheartened when I woke up, they were too big for my size six frame.

‘I was horrified, they were bruised and bleeding, but I was told “it is fine”.’

Six weeks later Jayla discovered a hole in her right breast, while British doctors found a capsular contraction, where the scar tissue tightens and squeezes the implant.

She then paid £2,500 for a corrective surgery in Turkey, but woke up to find one breast was a DD cup and the other a B.

Jayla said: ‘I was hysterical. I screamed the place down as I couldn’t believe what they had done to me. I still have nightmares to this day.’

After demanding a revision, she paid another £2,500 to go under the knife two days after, but later woke up to find her nipples were ‘out of place’.

While four months later her implant burst, causing the stitches to undo and a mixture of ‘puss and silicone’ to leak from her breast.

She then underwent a fourth operation in January for a further £550, but was left ‘disheartened and angry’ to see her nipples were still not aligned.

Jayla visited the clinic for the last time in November 2019, after they offered her corrective surgery for free.

However, she still thinks her breasts are ‘disproportionate’, while her nipples are ‘out of place’ and her scarring is ‘horrendous’.

She continued: ‘Everything I have been through began taking its toll on my mental health and I have started taking anti-depressants.

‘My confidence has hit rock bottom – I felt a sense of relief when the clinic contacted me out of the blue for a picture of my breasts and offered to “fix them”.

‘But they are still deformed. I regret going abroad as the clinic clearly have no sense of pride in their work.

‘I am desperate for them to look good like I had originally planned but surgeons in the UK – do not want to damage their reputation by touching mine.’