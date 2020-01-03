woman-‘ripped-muslim-student’s-hijab-off,-then-rubbed-it-all-over-her-naked-body’

A woman faces hate crime charges over claims she ripped a Muslim student’s hijab off before rubbing it all over her naked body.

Jasmine Rennee Campbell, 23, reportedly targeted her victim, who is from Saudi Arabia, at a Max light rail station in Portland, Oregon, on November 12.

She was due to be arraigned in court Friday, but failed to show up for the hearing.

The student, who was not named, is said to have been approached by Campbell, who grabbed her headscarf and tried to choke her with it, it is alleged.

Campbell is then accused of yanking the hijab off the student and taking all of her own clothes off so that she was only wearing a leather jacket.

Stomach-churning moment vet pulls huge larva out of kitten’s nose

The alleged Islamophobe is then said to have rubbed the hijab over her body in various ways in an apparent attempt to corrupt the religious head covering.

She was reportedly stopped by a police officer who showed up and say what was happening.

Court documents seen by Fox12 said Campbell claimed ‘she was fighting and playing around, that she wanted to be a stripper, that she wanted to show the victim that she did not have to be a Muslim, that people don’t have to be black or white, and the she wanted the victim to know that religion doesn’t define her.’

The Saudi student told police the incident left her too fearful to wear her hijab in public.

She also refused an offer to have the hijab Campbell stole returned to her.

Campbell faces charges of second-degree bias crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.