Woman revamps old chair using an £8 Wilko throw and some paint

A woman has received praise on social media for refusing to part with an old piece of furniture.

Julie Wall was determined not to throw away her mother’s old chair – so thought upcycling might work as an alternative.

Instead she decided to get creative, transforming the old leather chair with an £8 Wilko throw and a lick of paint.

Julie shared her progress with the Facebook group DIY On A Budget Official, posting before and after photos of her handiwork.

In the post, she explained that she was going to take her family’s old chair to the tip because it was marked, but couldn’t bring herself to throw it away.

So she got to work on it instead.

She said: ‘I completely stripped the chair and unpicked each panel to make templates for new fabric.

‘Got an £8 throw from Wilko sewn together on my sewing machine then all pulled taut and stapled underneath into wooden frame!’

Julie also said that she didn’t want to spend lots of money on the fabric. The cheap and cheerful Wilko throw was the perfect solution – not to mention was large and stretchy for manoeuvring.

She added: ‘If it didn’t work out I only wasted £8.

‘The old legs were brown so I gave them a quick coat of grey paint.’

‘So pleased with how it has turned out… all ready for my first grandchild’s nursery. Love upcycling. We throw too much away these days… feels so satisfying to give an item a new lease of life.’

Members of the Facebook group praised Julie’s efforts.

One commented: ‘Love it!!! You are very clever and patient!’

While another said: ‘Really looks lovely. I love upcycling furniture.’

Someone else added: ‘Well done, it’s true we have become a throw away nation so it’s good to see some great recycling, very impressed.’

Others were inspired by Julie’s hard work and said they planned to upcycle some pieces themselves.

One group member commented: ‘So clever, I want to do it.’

