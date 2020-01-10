woman-posed-as-teenage-boy-to-sexually-assault-up-to-50-girls-after-grooming-them-online

A woman who posed as a teenage boy to groom then sexually assault underage girls is due to be sentenced later today.
Gemma Watts, 21, used Snapchat and Instagram to lure her young victims, duping them into thinking they were in a relationship with a boy their own age.
Disguising herself and claiming she was a 16-year-old boy, she travelled the country sexually assaulting girls as young as 14.
Watts, who lived with her mother in North London, has admitted attacks on four youngsters, but police fear she may have assaulted as many as 50.
All of her victims, including their parents, believed that Gemma was a 16-year-old boy who was in a relationship with the young girls, only finding the truth when they were told by police.
Using social media apps including Instagram, Snapchat and Whatsapp, Ms Watts set up “very believable” fake profiles where she would groom underage girls before travelling all over the country by train to sexually assault them.
She disguised herself by tying her hair into a bun underneath a baseball cap while wearing baggy jogging bottoms and a hoodie, meeting her victims and their parents while visiting their family homes.
The sexual predator travelled from her home in Enfield to visit her victims at their homes all over the country, ranging from Hampshire and Plymouth to Surrey and the West Midlands.
She pleaded guilty to seven of eleven counts of sexual assault and grooming which she was charged with in November last year after a joint investigation by Hampshire and Metropolitian Police units.
The 21-year-old, who once had a ‘promising football career’, is facing jail at Winchester after sentencing early this afternoon for the charges relating to three girls aged 15 and one girl of 14.
Detective Constable Phillipa Kenwright, who led the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, when asked if she thought Ms Watts had shown any remorse, told reporters: “From my point of view, I don’t feel she has shown any remorse towards the victims.
“It’s been life-changing for all of the victims involved. They believed they were in a relationship with a young teenage boy, to then find out this was actually a female.
“For some of these girls it was their first relationship… She’s duped them the whole time.
“A lot of these victims are young, quite innocent. They have been completely taken in by Gemma Watts. They all believed they were in a relationship with a male.”
Investigators have identified a total of seven victims, some of whom don’t want to give a statement.
DC Kenwright said: “I think there will be further victims, who were in a relationship with Watts, who will now realise she is a woman. I think there could be 20 to 50.
“I think she had been grooming other young victims online using social media profiles, which are very believable.”
Both Metropolitan and Hampshire Police have urged any other potential victims to contact them.
Ms Watts first came to the attention of the authorities in March 2018 when Hampshire Police were contacted by the doctor of one of her underage victims.
Hampshire Police established that there two further victims after the mother of the first girl got in contact, saying that it looked like Jake had a new girlfriend on social media.
The Metropolitan Police became involved in July 2018 after Ms Watts had admitted to being Jake and being sexually active with her victims.
After being released under investigation by Hampshire Police, Gemma went on to offend again.
She was arrested in October 2018 by British Transport Police officers after finding her in the company of a 15 year-old-girl from the West Midlands who had been reported missing by her parents.
Scotland Yard secured a civil Sexual Risk Order in November 2018, in a bid to protect the public, which Watts breached just two weeks later when she was found in the company of a 15 year old boy while committing a burglary of a school.
She was held on remand after being arrested for sexual assault in March last year but was free again in August when she was acquitted.
Watts did not cooperate with police while under investigation, refusing to hand over her passwords. However this did not prevent the police from being able to extract data from her digital devices.