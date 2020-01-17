woman-pleads-not-guilty-to-twice-soliciting-her-ex-husband’s-murder

A woman has pleaded not guilty after being accused of trying to bump off her ex-husband twice.

Victoria Breeden, 37, from Bury St Edmunds, Sussex, appeared at the Old Bailey accused of plotting to kill Rob Parks.

The defendant, who appeared by video link from Peterborough jail, wept continuously throughout the hearing, overseen by Mr Justice Edis.

She entered not guilty pleas to two charges of soliciting murder.

The first charge alleges that she endeavoured to persuade a boyfriend, Graham Wall, to murder Mr Parks between October 2018 and October 2019.

The second similar charge alleges she solicited Earl Gernon to murder Mr Parks on October 2 last year.

The defendant was remanded into custody to appear for a further hearing at the Old Bailey on January 24.

A provisional trial has been set to start on March 3.