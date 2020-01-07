woman-left-with-pubic-hair-growing-from-face-after-skin-graft-for-horror-dog-attack

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A woman was left with pubic hair growing out of her face after having a skin graft for a horror dog attack.

Crystal Coombs is a guest on the latest episode of Botched, and asks plastic surgeons Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif for help in regards to a ‘patch’ on her face, which she was left with following surgery as a child.

Plastic surgeons worked wonders on Crystal when she had a ‘chunk of tissue’ torn out of her face by a pitbull when she was nine years old – but after taking skin from her groin,

Crystal now has pubic hair growing from her cheek.

In a trailer for the latest episode, Crystal told the doctors: ‘When I was nine years old, my grandfather was holding a dog. I was actually pretty terrified of the pitbull. All I remember is black.’

Doctors at the emergency room suggested that she wait for a plastic surgeon to fix her face, which Dr Nassif says was the right decision.

However, the expert graft has led to issues down the line.

Crystal said: ‘[The surgeon] suggested the skin graft, take it from the groin. They did the surgery and then the hair started growing.’

Dr Nassif asked: ‘So you’re getting pubic hair on your face?’, with Crystal saying: ‘Literal pubic hair.

‘I don’t believe that the doctor mentioned that I would grow pubic hair out of my patch.’

Crystal said that she constantly plucks the hairs from her face, but since becoming a mum, she has become more self-conscious.

She continued: ‘I at first thought it didn’t affect me. Since having my daughter, I really started to get conscious of it. She’s six months. I’m worried about the kids she’ll go to school with. I don’t want her to be teased.’

Crystal asked the doctors to make her ‘patch’ as ‘small and minimal as possible’, but the surgeons explained that more surgery could be risky.

Dr Dubrow told her: ‘We’re a little amazed that you could have that large of a chunk taken out of an area where there’s so many facial nerve branches. This is expertly done reconstruction work.’

He added: ‘Crystal’s case is actually deceptively very complicated.

‘That skin graft is very close to critical anatomic structures like the nose, the cheeks and the eye, that if altered, even a little bit, can change the entire shape of the face, and look very deformed.’

However, the Botched doctors came to the rescue, with Dr Nassir opting to surgically implant a space filler to stretch Crystal’s skin in order to remove the groin skin and close the gap between her facial skin.

Crystal had to endure the implant for a month while getting saline injected through a port to keep stretching her skin.

Amazingly, the procedure worked, and Crystal was left with just a thin scar on her cheek, rather than the full patch.

And, the best part, was that the pubic hair was gone.

Crystal said: ‘Before my surgery, I had a skin graft on my face with pubic hair growing out of it. After having my daughter, I was nervous about how other kids would treat her because of how I looked.

‘But now, thanks to Dr. Nassif, the skin graft is completely gone. So now, my face is finally smooth, symmetrical and pubic hair free.’

Botched is on E! at 10pm on Mondays.





