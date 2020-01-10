woman-killed-by-lover,-5-year-old-daughter-saw-crime:-gurgaon-cops

A neighbour of the victim found her with her throat slit on Wednesday (Representational)

Gurgaon:

A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by a man said to be in a relationship with her, police said on Thursday.

A neighbour of the victim found her with her throat slit on Wednesday and informed the victim’s husband.

“Sabana, a native of Bihar, had come to stay with her husband in Gurgaon’s Dharuhera on January 3. She was allegedly murdered by Malal Alam,” said ACP (Crime) Preetpal Singh.

“After the woman’s husband left for work, Alam came to meet Sabana. Alam murdered Sabana following a confrontation between them after she refused to continue their relationship,” the ACP said.

“The entire crime was witnessed by Sabana’s five-year-old daughter,” he added.

The officer said they had registered a case of murder against Alam on the complaint of the victim’s husband and a hunt was on to arrest the accused.