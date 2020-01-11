woman-in-hospital-following-serious-two-car-crash-near-waringstown











A woman in her 70s is in critical condition in hospital following a serious crash near Waringstown on Friday morning.

The crash involving a white Kia Picanto and a white Vauxhall Astra occurred on the Clare Road at its junction with the Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road at around 11.20am.

One woman was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where she remains in critical condition.

Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Leslie Badger said: “Officers spoke with several individuals at the scene, however, I believe that a woman stopped to assist following the collision but left before speaking with police. I would ask this woman to please contact us with any information she may have.

“I would also ask any further witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 579 10/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital