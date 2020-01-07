woman-headbutted-medic-on-flight-in-scenes-‘worse-than-anything-seen-in-a&e’,-court-hears

A young woman had to be restrained by six people after she headbutted a medic on an Etihad flight in scenes he said were ‘worse than anything he’d seen in A&E’, a court heard, as she was jailed for six months.

Demi Burton, 20, attacked passengers and cabin crew on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester when she was refused alcohol.

Burton boarded the plane while intoxicated and continued to drink red wine until flight attendants told her they would no longer serve her.

The decision was made after she made a series of inappropriate sexual comments which included asking two men travelling on the flight to join her in the “mile high club”.

Minshull Street Crown Court heard the 20-year-old shouted: “You may as well just land the plane now then!” when she was refused alcohol before she embarked on a drunken rampage which witnesses claimed lasted for up to four hours.

Staff on the Etihad flight attempted tried to calm Burton down only for her to headbutt, maul and and kick out at them during a violent struggle.

It took six crew members and passengers to restrain her and she was arrested when the plane touched down.

A consultant anaesthetist travelling on the flight who was bitten on the elbow and headbutted as he helped restrain Burton claimed it was worse than working in A&E, the court heard.