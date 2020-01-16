woman-finds-‘world’s-largest-crisp’-in-asda-onion-ring-packet

We recently covered what one man thought was Britain’s largest crisp – at 15cm long. But move over, mate, now we’ve got what is being dubbed ‘the world’s largest crisp’.

Stunned Asda shopper Janine Ross, 38, has found an onion ring – that’s not actually a ring – that measures a whopping 20cm.

Janine, from Liverpool, made the discovery while sharing a packet of the supermarket’s own-brand onion ring snacks with her friend’s daughter Izzy.

Their humble bag contained a massive sausage-shaped crisp – measuring a hefty eight inches.

The previous record for the biggest crisp in Britain was 15cm – a large Best Sweet Chili Crisp from Morrisons.

Janine says it said it was hard to get an exact reading of the crisp’s length as the long onion ring bends and twists.

But she says if it was straightened it would beat the previous British record – and even the world title.

There have been bigger crisps made but they were specifically produced as a record attempt – rather than occurring by accident.

Janine explained: ‘We were at a birthday party when I found it, everyone was shocked and just started laughing hysterically.

‘We weren’t expecting one that size, we have quite a few packets a month and they are usually the regular ‘o’ shape – but this one was huge.

‘If it was straightened out it would be about 20cm long, I took a picture of it by a tape measure and you can see it’s massive.’

Janine continued: ‘It looks like a production line error. It’s like they all come in a tube and are cut down, but that process missed this one.

‘This one must have slipped the net, it feels lucky – we might go buy a lottery ticket now.

‘We haven’t eaten it, it’s our prized possession. I might give it to Izzy – if she behaves.’

The 15cm crisp discovered by Daniel Heginbotham in December was a contender for the world’s largest crisp title.

He had picked up a packet of The Best Sweet Chili Crisps from Morrisons and pulled the packet open, discovering the huge crisp inside.

Daniel, 44, thought it could be Britain’s biggest – but now he’s been thoroughly beaten by Janine’s find.

Though Janine’s trumps Daniel’s for Britain’s biggest, the world’s largest is an astounding 25-incher and is displayed at The Idaho Potato Museum in America.

Obviously, that wasn’t just found in a tub of Pringles. It was manufactured by food engineers employed by Proctor & Gamble.

The more you know.

