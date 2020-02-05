woman-finds-long-lost-dog-after-spotting-its-photo-on-beer-can-as-part-of-adoption-campaign

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman has been reunited with her long-lost dog after spotting its picture printed on a beer can as part of an adoption campaign.

Monica Maithis, from Minnesota, said she was “scrolling pretty much on Facebook” when she saw her dog’s picture on a post.

She told media outlets: “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! That’s my dog!’

“I really thought she was gone, I never thought I’d see her again.”​

Manatee County Animal Service (MCAS) had teamed up with Motorway Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, to launch an adoption promotion by putting pictures of lost dogs on their cans.

MCAS has shared the story of one of their rescue dogs, DayDay, who had been taken in by the shelter as a stray in March 2019.

The pet had a microchip registered to Ms Mathis but her contact information was out of date, according to several news outlets who reported the story.​

Ms Mathis said she had helped deliver her dog Hazel in 2013, but the pet disappeared from their home in Iowa more than three years ago.

The family moved to Minnesota after Hazel went missing and somehow the dog travelled hundreds of miles, ending up in Florida.​

Hans Wohlgefahrt of MCAS said Ms Mathis was able to provide proof DayDay was actually Hazel, including information for her microchip.

“We saw photos and vet records. This dog was such an important part of her family that she had everything to prove she was her owner,” Mr Wohlgefahrt said.