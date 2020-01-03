woman-escapes-injury-in-gun-attack-on-lurgan-home







Police attended the scene.

A woman escaped injury in a gun attack on a Lurgan home.

Just before 8pm on Thursday shots were fired at the house on Maple Court in the Co Armagh town.

Inspector Ruston said: “We are extremely lucky that no-one was injured as a result of this incident which occurred in a busy residential area.

“Whoever carried out this reckless act showed a total disregard for both those inside the property and local residents.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1682 02/01/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

