woman-dies-following-newtownards-crash







Police have appealed for information

A woman in her 40s has died following a crash on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards.

She was the driver of a blue Vauxhall Astra which was discovered off the road close to Teal Rocks at around 9am on Saturday morning.

There was no one else in the vehicle at the time.

Police believe the car, registration VCZ 4903, had been travelling in the direction of Portaferry before the crash.

PSNI Inspector John Hanna said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the movements of the vehicle between 7pm on Friday, January 17, when its whereabouts were last known, and 9am this morning when the car was discovered crashed by the shore.

“I would like to hear from anyone who travelled along the Portaferry Road between these times and who may have seen the car, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 384 18/01/20.”

The Portaferry Road was closed for several hours on Saturday, but has since reopened.

Belfast Telegraph Digital