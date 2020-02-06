woman-dies-after-going-into-cardiac-arrest-following-alleged-robbery-in-rotherham

A woman has died after going into suspected cardiac arrest following an alleged robbery in an underpass in South Yorkshire.

Officers arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of murder and robbery after the woman in her 30s died in Rotherham on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8pm to reports the woman had gone into cardiac arrest in an underpass in Drummond Street.

She was taken to hospital but later died. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Detectives are treating her death as suspicious.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days.

The man, from Rotherham, is still in police custody.

On Thursday morning, a police cordon was still in place around the underpass and was expected to be in place for most of the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 775 of 5 February 2020 or submit information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.