Woman dead, man critically injured after back-to-back hit-and-runs, police say

Updated at 11:15 a.m. with details from a police reportST. LOUIS — A woman was dead and a man critically injured after both pedestrians were hit by passing cars in a north St. Louis roadway early Saturday. Police identified the woman as Emily Coffey, 30, of the 900 block of Harlan Avenue. Coffey was crossing Cass Avenue near 13th Street about 1:27 a.m. when a vehicle westbound on Cass hit her, police said. A man, 33, who saw Coffey in the roadway and went to help her — and a vehicle eastbound on Cass hit them both, police said.Neither of the two vehicles remained at the scene when responding police officers arrived, police said. Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was critically wounded, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police did not have any information about the vehicles suspected of striking Coffey and the man. The police department’s Accident Reconstruction unit is investigating.

