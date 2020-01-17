woman-creates-chair-based-workouts-for-elderly-clients-to-get-fit-sitting-down

A personal trainer is bringing fun and fitness to elderly clients – some as old as 92 – with a specially designed chair-based workout.

Emma Fisher, from Vicars Cross, Cheshire, is a qualified senior fitness instructor and is using her expertise to provide low-impact workouts that are kind on older joints and work on balance, strength and stability.

The classes – called Chatter Chairs – are also an incredible social tool for older people and are helping to tackle chronic loneliness.

The idea for seated workouts came after Emma was leading more intense senior sessions and she became frustrated by how many people had to leave the class or stop coming because of their limited mobility.

‘I decided to design a fitness session that could accommodate these limitations and the seated format was the answer,’ Emma tells Metro.co.uk.

‘I set up the chairs in a semi-circle format to encourage interaction and play background music from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

‘My clients absolutely love the sessions. There is so much joy, and so many smiles. One lady recently said the sessions were, “one of the friendliest groups she’s ever been to.”’

As well as the physical exercise, Emma says the group attendees love chatting and reminiscing about the past. They particularly love to share memories from their school days and venues in the city where they used to go dancing.

‘The shared talks and discussions offer such an uplifting boost to the mental health and well-being of all those who come,’ says Emma.

The group focuses on movements that will build up muscle strength.

Emma uses two different weighted dumbbells to work the upper body, plus a wrist loop band and handled resistance bands. Ankle weights and therapy bands strengthen and stretch the lower body muscles.

‘I also engage in joint mobility moves through the ankles and wrists,’ says Emma. ‘Because we use varied weights, the sessions appeal to both men and ladies of different ages and abilities, including those with disabilities with limited or no mobility in their arms or legs.’

To get Chatter Chairs off the ground, Emma applied to BrightLife – an organisation that offers funding for any community projects that reduce isolation in the community.

In August 2017, she was awarded £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to set up and finance two venues for 18 months.

Now, she offers the sessions in two residential homes and a daycare centre too.

Emma says there have been loads of highlights since she began working with her older clients. And she has some real characters who come along every week without fail.

‘One of the senior gents Peter, he’s 92, likes to do the rep counting for the group – this can be a slow process which makes us work even harder as we lift the weights!’ says Emma.

‘I have a lady who is also 92 and she comes every week with her walker. She only lives less than a mile away, but she pays the Dial a Ride to bring her and she loves the social interaction.’

Emma says keeping fit is vital for seniors because strength training not only builds up bone and muscle but also counteracts the weakness and frailty that comes with ageing.

‘Sacopenia, which is age-related muscle loss, increases after the age of 50 by about 1-2% per year and, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, this can have an impact on a person’s ability to perform everyday activities, such as climbing stairs, lifting objects and walking unaided,’ explains Emma.

‘There are many reasons why people don’t exercise – for those who suffer from joint-related pain such as osteoporosis and arthritis, they simply can’t manage to join in mainstream activity groups such as walking, swimming or yoga.

‘For others, the prospect of joining a mainstream gym fills them with dread.’

Emma says clients have told her horror stories about going to gyms and being treated dismissively by fitness professionals.

‘A doctor had advised one of my clients to use her local gym facility,’ she says. ‘On arriving there, the fitness instructor said, “what am I supposed to do with you?”

‘GPs need to support projects like mine and actively encourage fitness as a way of alleviating depression and getting people more active.

‘The benefits of the exercises I offer offset the rate of decline and create a confidence in the participants strength ability.

‘Many talk about the reduction in hip and knee pain and how the sessions offer them the courage to get out more in general.’

