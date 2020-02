A major murder case is having a hearing in Wisconsin on Friday. A young woman, Ezra McCandless, admitted to killing ex-boyfriend Alex Woodworth, claiming it was in self-defense. She described being attacked and fighting for her life, but prosecutors don’t believe that was the reason she stabbed him 16 times. Jamie Yuccas previews the story airing on “48 Hours” on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.