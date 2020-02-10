woman-charged-in-stabbing-of-taxi-driver-in-jefferson-county

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a cab driver last week, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Ajla Zekan was arrested on Feb. 8, 2020, in connection with the stabbing and carjacking of a cab driver in Jefferson County. Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department

Ajla Zekan, 21, of St. Louis was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop by St. Louis County police. She has been charged by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.Police were called about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday after the cab driver was stabbed near Windmere Drive and Ferris Court, officials said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.Police believe Zekan was shopping inside Dierberg’s on Tesson Ferry Road just before getting into the cab with the driver she assaulted. According to a probable cause statement, while Zekan was seated in the back of the cab, she stabbed the driver “without notice” about 11 times with a knife approximately 4 to 6 inches long. He suffered wounds to his face, hand, chest, shoulder and lower torso.The driver ran from the cab to get help, and Zekan climbed into the driver’s seat of the taxi and fled the scene, according to the probable cause statement. The taxi was later found abandoned near Telegraph and Forder roads in St. Louis County, about 10 miles north of the stabbing scene.