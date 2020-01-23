woman-caught-twerking-nude-on-top-of-car-busted-for-spitting-in-cop’s-face

January 23, 2020 | 9: 11am

A woman was caught twerking naked on top of a car in Austin, Texas — and then spit on an officer who ordered her to come down, according to a new report.

A police officer was responding to a fight between two women Tuesday afternoon when he found one suspect inside the H-E-B grocery store and another — 31-year-old Kisa Trinee Taylor — doing a “sexually provocative dance” on top of a parked car, CBS Austin reported.

The officer demanded that Taylor get down — but she instead removed her pants and continued twerking, completely nude from the waist down, according to the report.

Once Taylor did get down from the car, the officer detained her in his patrol vehicle.

As the officer spoke with her through an open window, Taylor intentionally spit in his face, according to court documents obtained by the station.

She was charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, according to the report.

Taylor is listed as bonded out from the Travis County Jail, KXAN reported.