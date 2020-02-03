Woman 'bites off man's tongue' while they are kissing

The latest headlines in your inbox

A US man has been hospitalised after a woman allegedly bit off part of his tongue while they were kissing.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, told the man not to put his tongue in her mouth during the otherwise consensual embrace, according to Detroit authorities.

But when he did it anyway she allegedly bit him, officials added.

Police arrived at the scene where they found the victim bleeding from his mouth and missing a one-inch piece of his tongue, Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“I believe this is the first case of this nature in my 27 years in the prosecutor’s office,” chief attorney Eric Smith told local news site WXYZ.

Officers were able to find the missing chunk of the man’s tongue in his bedroom, Macomb officials said.

He was rushed to a local hospital and Wedgeworth was taken into custody. There have been no updates on the man’s condition.

She has been charged with aggravated assault, an offence punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of around £765 ($1,000).