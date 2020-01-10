woman-becomes-a-walking-work-of-art-after-realising-her-knees-look-exactly-like-eastenders’-phil-and-grant-mitchell

A walking work of art has unveiled her miracle knees to the world because they look exactly like EastEnders hard men, the Mitchell brothers.

Holly Fairfax, 40, had no idea her legs could be hung up in the Louvre (for the right price) until she spotted her mother shared the same gift.

Now, fully aware of her talent, Holly can even make her knees ‘chat’.

‘Years ago I noticed that my mum had faces in her knees and found it quite funny,’ she enthused to Plymouth Live.

‘I checked my own and realised they looked like two bald babies – or Phil and Grant Mitchell.

‘This was several years ago and since then I’d forgotten about it really.’

Naturally, she’s been flaunting Grant and Phil to all her mates and now gets drowned with requests to ‘get the Mitchells out’.

‘They were like, “Oh my God, that’s amazing!”’ Holly insisted.

‘We got chatting about it and I made a couple of funny videos of them having conversations together – people seemed to find it funny.’

And fear not, you too will be able to watch Grant and Phil in action because Holly is contemplating launching her own YouTube Channel.

‘I think I’d have to come up with some funny sketches for them or introduce some new characters perhaps,’ she continued.

‘But it could be really funny.’

What a time to be alive.

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell uses Denny Rickman to hurt Sharon

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell’s devastating revenge destroys Sharon