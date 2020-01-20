woman-arrested-with-2-bullets-at-delhi’s-jama-masjid-metro:-report

Woman, a resident of Mathura, was caught during baggage screening. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday arrested a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital.

According to officials, the incident took place at 1: 22 pm.

The woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, was caught during baggage screening through the X-BIS machine at Jama Masjid metro station, during which two live rounds of .315 bore were recovered from her handbag.

“On inquiry, she could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Station Controller. Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) was called,” officials said.

The woman, along with the seized live rounds, was handed over to the police for further legal action in the matter.