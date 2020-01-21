woman-arrested-in-her-pajamas-for-getting-friend-‘to-send-her-naked-photos-of-children’

A woman was arrested in her pajamas over claims she got an alleged pedophile friend to send her naked photos of young girls.

Rita Juarez Nunez, 47, was arrested at her home in Patterson, California on Friday, as was her pal Daniel Salazar, 24.

Salazar is accused of using Instagram and Snapchat into tricking girls aged 12 to 17 to send him nude and sexually explicit images.

He would then share the illegal images with Nunez online, it is alleged, with police describing the pair as ‘associates.’

Salazar is also accused of blackmailing his victims by telling him he would share their photos if they did not send him more.

He and Nunez’s alleged exploitation was busted after one of the girls they are accused of victimizing allegedly contacted police to explain what had happened to her.

Patterson Police Department, the local Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, and two other California police departments then worked together to nab the pair.

A Patterson Police Department spokesman shared the pair’s arrest photos on Facebook, and urged parents to monitor their kids’ online activity.

The spokesman explained: ‘Parents, please take the time and make the effort to know what your kids are doing online and who they are in contact with.

‘They may not like it, but there are predators out there looking to take advantage of children.’

Salazar and Nunez have been booked into Stanislaus County Jail.

She faces charges of possessing material depicting children engaging in sexually explicit conduct and child endangerment.

Salazar has been charged with possessing material depicting children engaging in sexually explicit conduct and child endangerment

The pair are now set to appear before Stanislaus Superior Court at an unconfirmed date.