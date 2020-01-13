woman-and-children-in-bangor-home-attacked-with-pipe-bomb







Killaire Wood, Bagor. Credit: Google

Police have described a pipe bomb attack on the home of a woman and her children in Bangor, Co Down, as ‘reckless’

Several homes were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious object in the Killaire Wood area in the early hours of Monday, January 13.

Detective Sergeant Rhonda Magennis said: “We received a report at around 2.30 am that an object was thrown at a house in the area a short time earlier.

“The object, which was located at the front of the propert was a viable pipe-bomb type device.

“Thankfully, a woman and children who were in the property were not injured, however they have been left shaken by this reckless attack.

“The consequences could have been devastating and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes. The have now been allowed to return to their homes and we thank them for their patience.

“Detectives are now working to establish a motive for the incident and I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Killaire Wood Lane early this morning and who noticed and unusual activity or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 105 of 13/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital