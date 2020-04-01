🔥Woman accused of murdering her newborn baby granted bail🔥

A mother accused of murdering her newborn baby has been granted bail due to exceptional circumstances.

Shauna Donnelly, 24, has been charged with murdering her son Ellis Donnelly after taking him to a local hospital where he was found to be dead, possibly the day after he was born, last October.

She appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court briefly on Wednesday, then before Judge Paul Watson QC who was appearing via videolink.

Ms Donnelly, from Teesside, was granted bail after Robert Mochrie, defending, said she is vulnerable and has no previous convictions.

He also said it is an an exceptional case, and described it as “sensitive”.

Judge Watson granted her bail with conditions and the case will be back before Teesside Crown Court on June 29, with a trial date to be set later.