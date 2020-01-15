woman-accused-of-cleaning-up-blood-after-derry-neighbour-stabbed







The woman faces a charge of assisting two offenders who are accused of wounding offences. (stock photo)

A woman allegedly cleaned up the blood after her “vulnerable” neighbour was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Londonderry, the High Court was told on Wednesday.

Prosecutors claimed 22-year-old Nikita Brogan emerged with spray and tissues following a knife attack on the man at their block of flats on Great James Street.

She faces a charge of assisting two offenders who are accused of wounding offences.

Police called to the scene found the alleged victim sitting on a sofa, covered in blood and being treated by paramedics.

The man claimed he had been attacked by two males who he did not know, but had been drinking with.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his back which punctured a lung, a leg injury and facial slashes.

Crown lawyer Breige Gilmore said CCTV footage showed him approaching Brogan’s flat earlier that night with a hammer in his hand.