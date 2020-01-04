Woman abused by Karen Matthews’ paedophile ex-fiancé says he’s a ‘sick animal’

A young woman sexually abused by Karen Matthews’ paedophile ex-fiancé has spoken out for the first time about the horrific ordeal the ‘vile monster’ put her through as a schoolgirl.

Kathleen Jobb, 28, says former step-father Paul Saunders, 57, is a ‘sick ‘animal’ who ‘shouldn’t be allowed to walk the streets’.

The mum-of-three was assaulted between 2006 and 2009 by the trusted father figure who she says would sneak into her bedroom and touch her inappropriately under the covers as her mum Caroline Barry, 52, slept in the next room.

The vile abuse was only brought to light when Caroline found photos on Saunders’ phone of his genitals hanging over the teenager, along with half-naked photos of her.

He was jailed for five years in 2010 for engaging in sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child and two counts of sexual assault, and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

But ten years later, Kathleen has waived her right to anonymity after feeling ‘physically sick’ when pictures emerged of the paedophile with ‘Britain’s most hated mum’ Matthews, who told police in 2008 her daughter was missing in order to generate money from the publicity.

Kathleen, who had suicidal thoughts after she was abused, said: ‘He put his hands under the covers and did things no step-father should ever do.

‘His hands touched things they should not touch I wanted to scream but he told me if I told anyone then he’d come after me.. He said bad things would happen to me.

‘I felt so scared and he made me feel dirty. He was supposed to be my step-dad. He was supposed to protect me.

‘I’m still terrified of him after what happened. What he did to me is disgusting and it makes me feel violently sick.

‘It made me feel suicidal. I didn’t want to be in this world anymore and he made me feel like I could not tell anyone.

‘He is a vile monster and a sick animal. They are both sick.’

Matthews is said to have broken up with her ‘inseparable lover’ Saunders after just one week after he proposed on Christmas Day.

However, Kathleen – who still suffers from depression resulting from her horrifying experience – says the ‘evil’ lovers should ‘not be allowed anywhere near children’.

Claiming she was not told of Saunders’ release from prison, she said: ‘He is a risk to society. It makes me feel sick to see them both together. It is just so wrong.

‘He targeted me as a vulnerable teenager and took advantage of me.

‘I don’t think they should be allowed out in public. What he did to me is unforgivable and I will never get over what happened to me. He forced himself onto me.

‘I thought I would never trust another man again.’

The sexual assault victim’s decision to speak out comes as Saunders was reportedly arrested on suspicion of breaching the terms of his release.

Kathleen’s mum Caroline has revealed she originally fell madly in love with Saunders who made her feel ‘safe’.

She says she ‘trembled’ as she discovered indecent photographs of her daughter on her ex-husband’s phone in 2009.

The mother had gone to check her partner’s device after he was jailed for benefit fraud to see if he was hiding any other secrets.

She said: ‘I was absolutely horrified and I felt as though we had been completely betrayed.

‘I thought he was a decent bloke but I was so wrong. Finding out about what he did to her made me feel physically sick.

‘His relationship with Karen is just so wrong. They are two sick people who are now together. They should not be allowed to walk the streets.

‘They look happy as larry and that is not right. They have ruined lives and don’t deserve to be happy like that. It’s just absolutely disgusting.’