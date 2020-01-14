woman,-74,-‘shot-her-husband,-76,-dead-for-“getting-on-her-nerves”‘

A 74 year-old woman shot her 76 year-old husband dead because he ‘was getting on her nerves,’ police say.

Faye Richard reportedly blasted spouse of 45 years Kenneth inside their SUV in downtown Norman, Oklahoma, on January 6.

He died four days later after multiple unsuccessful surgeries to try and save his life.

Kenneth is said to have been shot in the abdomen, with witnesses reporting seeing him ‘fall face first into the pavement behind the white SUV.’

Stunned onlookers told police they heard the victim say ‘he had been shot.’

When asked by a bystander who had shot him, Faye reportedly piped up and answered ‘I shot him.’

She is said to have repeated the same admission to police shortly afterwards.

Philippines volcano eruption covers towns in ash as 30,000 people flee

Cops saw a revolver on the floor of the car, according to 9News.

The alleged killer’s Facebook page describes her as a retiree who is ‘feeling stronger every day that’s a good thing.’

Richard shared numerous old photos of herself with her and her husband – and also posted a meme of a wolf last year with an incomplete caption saying: ‘You never know you strong you’

Richard was initially booked into Oklahoma County Jail on Monday on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill.

The charge against her is now set to be upgraded to first-degree murder, KFOR reported.

She is being held without bond ahead of her first court appearance, which is set to take place this week.