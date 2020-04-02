Woman, 64, critically wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 12: 33 PM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 12: 33 PM CDT

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old woman was critically wounded Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood.

The woman was standing outside of a liquor store in the 5500 block of West North Avenue just before 11 p.m., when someone began shooting from a passing vehicle, according to police.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and taken to West Suburban Hospital.

She was transferred to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police said they are looking for a light-colored SUV that headed west on North Avenue.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

