wolves-vs-manchester-united-kick-off-time,-tv-channel,-live-stream,-odds-and-team-news

Wolves host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening, in one of the biggest ties of the competition so far.

The two sides are separated by just one point in the Premier League table, with United fifth and Wolves in seventh after both suffered defeats in their last outings.

Wolves have already welcomed the Red Devils to Molineux this season, with the Premier League meeting finishing 1-1 in August.

They also met in the FA Cup last season with Nuno Espirito Santo’s team winning in the quarter-finals in March.

When is Wolves vs Man Utd?

The match is at 5.31pm on Saturday 4 January at Molineux, with the unusual kick-off time due to the Heads Up campaign.

What TV channel is Wolves vs Man Utd on and is there a live stream?

BT Sport 1 will be showing the game live with coverage starting at 5pm.

Subscribers can stream the action on BT Sport Player or watch on the BT Sport app.

Wolves vs Man Utd odds

11/8 Wolves



12/5 Draw



2/1 Man Utd

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Wolves vs Man Utd team news

Diogo jota, Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White are all out for Wolves and John Ruddy is likely to be given a start in goal.

Manchester United are missing Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, while Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard have been struggling with illness but could still feature.

