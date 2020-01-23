wolves-vs-liverpool,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

When it comes to describing Liverpool’s momentum this season, it’s hard to find the right metaphor.

Are they a steamroller? A herd of angry bulls? A raging torrent? A tornado tearing through a pastoral utopia and sending innocent cows flying through the air for miles around?

Are they a monster truck being fired out of a giant cannon? An intercontinental ballistic missile hurtling towards its unsuspecting target? Nothing quite does it justice but, safe to say, they have flattened everything they have come into contact with in recent months.

These are the facts: with 21 wins and one draw to their name Liverpool have made the best start ever in the English top flight and, since this time last year, have dropped only 10 points at a rate of 0.27 a game. Even the most optimistic Wolves fan would have to admit that, when they face the league leaders at Molineux this evening, they only have an outside chance.

Whisper it, but there has already been talk of Liverpool going the season unbeaten. This usually precedes a team losing their unbeaten record almost immediately in a phenomenon known as the ‘Wenger Curse’ but, of all the teams tipped to match Arsenal’s Invincibles, Jurgen Klopp’s side seem like one of the more plausible contenders.

Wolves tend to excel against the Premier League’s best teams, however, and gave Liverpool a difficult game at Anfield in December. Though they lost 1-0, two contentious VAR calls were the difference between a battling defeat and a potential upset.

Where so many teams have been demolished by Liverpool this term, Wolves have shown themselves capable of putting up serious resistance. “Wolves are, not only this year, but last year, really difficult to play,” Klopp said earlier this week.

“For us, there are solutions for that but not without working a lot. You cannot play on a 50 or 60 per cent basis against Wolves, then you have absolutely no chance.”