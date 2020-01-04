wolves-v-manchester-united,-fa-cup-third-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates-from-molineux

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s second live FA Cup third-round match of the day, as Wolves host Manchester United in the day’s only all-Premier League fixture. These two, despite occupying fifth and seventh place respectively in the Premier League table, did not enjoy the most prosperous of Christmas periods; they both won only two of their five matches. If Wolves lose this evening, it will be their third loss in three, too.

This is the 10th FA Cup match between these two sides – they last met in the quarter-final last season, with Wolves winning 2-1.Wolves, too, are unbeaten in their last four matches against Manchester United (W2 D2).

Manchester United have been eliminated in the FA Cup third round in just one of the last nine seasons, losing to Swansea City in 2013-14 under David Moyes.

All but once, Manchester United have been eliminated from the FA Cup (including winning finals) by a top-flight team – the exception was Leeds United in 2009-10, who were in League One.

All team news is to come, but we know that Sergio Romero will start in goal for United. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard were sent home from training on Friday with illness, while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are injured.

For Wolves, manager Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to make changes, and there could be a return for Ruben Neves, while goalkeeper John Ruddy and defender Max Kilman are contenders to start.

And there’s a very special visitor at Molineux this evening, too: