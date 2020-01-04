wolves-v-man-utd:-how-to-watch-the-fa-cup-on-tv-and-live-stream

Manchester United travel to face Wolves in the FA Cup in need of a boost.

The Red Devils were blown away by Arsenal on New Year’s Day while Wolves have kicked up a notch over the festive period.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men put up a brave fight against Liverpool before beating Manchester City at home and will now fancy their chances against a limping United outfit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Man Utd?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 5: 31pm on Saturday 4th January 2020.

Why is Wolves v Man Utd at 5: 31pm?

Kick off times are being intentionally delayed by a minute across the whole third round in support of the ‘Take a Minute’ to think about your mental health, part of the Heads Up campaign.

For more details on the campaign, check out the official FA website.

How to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5: 00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side really needs a gruelling FA Cup run this season given both teams’ exploits in the Europa League and United’s thirst for a top four finish.

United are likely to field a younger XI, and this would be an excellent chance for the hungry Wolves to stake their claim for silverware in 2019/20.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd