wolves-pull-off-stunning-comeback-victory-over-southampton-thanks-to-raul-jimenez-double

Unwearying Wolves climbed into sixth place after coming from behind to claim their first win in six games in a pulsating afternoon on the South Coast.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side looked on course to continue their perfect start to the new year as goals from Jan Bednarek and Shane Long saw them lead 2-0 at the interval.
But Nuno’s men valiantly battled back, despite their hugely demanding recent run of games, with a goal from Pedro Neto and two from Raul Jimenez.
This was Wolves’ 39th game of the season and, remarkably they went into this league fixture two points better off than at the same stage last season.
There were few signs of fatigue as they set about Southampton early on with an unchanged 11 from the midweek FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford.
Adama Traore cut in from the left and saw his shot deflected narrowly wide off Cedric as Wolves forced a host of early corners.
But Saints are a tougher nut to crack these days and took the lead with their first chance of the game.
James Ward-Prowse whipped in a signature free-kick that made its way to the far post where Polish central defender Bednarek expertly hooked it back into the far corner.
It was the seventh game in a row that Wolves had conceded first, a problem that has seen their form plateau since the 3-2 victory over Manchester City at the end of December.
They threatened again as Nathan Redmond teased his way down the left and stood up a cross for Cedric but the Potuguese was unable to generate the necessary power on his header.
Wolves still threatened. Jimenez was twice well positioned to score but unable to get a firm enough touch on Neto’s cross to direct it on target.
Saints’ self-belief is almost tangible these days and Hasenhuttl spoke of his team’s “unbelievable mentality” in the programme notes.
It showed again in their second goal. Stuart Armstrong refused to allow the ball out of play and Cedric picked it up to whip a cross to the far post where Shane Long stole in ahead of Leander Dendoncker and headed into the corner.
Danny Ings had scored 10 times in 11 games and went close at the start of the second half when he attempted to convert Ryan Bertrand’s excellent cross but was foiled by a covering block from Conor Coady.
Then, Long went close to his second, catching the outside of the post with another header, this time after more good work from Redmond.
Traore had not really featured for Wolves but once he did, they found a way back into the match.
The Spaniard raced down the right, skipped past Bednarek’s challenge and crossed for Neto, who buried it at the second attempt.
Then, more VAR drama ensued as Wolves were awarded a penalty after a long wait with Jack Stephens guilty of bringing down Jonny Otto.
Jimenez stepped up to coolly convert into the bottom corner and restore parity.
This was a thrilling game and next it was Southampton’s turn to go close, with Redmond racing infield and firing against the crossbar from 20 yards.
The Saints threw on Moussa Djenepo and Che Adams in search of a winner but it was Wolves who struck once more.
Despite a VAR check for handball in the build-up, Jimenez’s second goal of the game was given as he profited from more good work from Traore who powered free once more down the right and slid the ball across the area for the Mexican to sweep home.
Next up, Liverpool at Molineaux on Thursday.