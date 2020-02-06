wolves-fan-guilty-of-making-monkey-gestures-towards-tammy-abraham-and-spitting-on-chelsea-supporters

Wolves football club fan Josef Smith has been found guilty of making monkey gestures aimed at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and spitting towards rival fans.

Magistrates sitting in Dudley, West Midlands, convicted Smith of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and a racially aggravated count of the same offence.

The 40-year-old warehouse worker, from Kingswinford, faces a football banning order for the offences, committed during Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Wolverhampton at Molineux on September 14 last year.

Sentence is due to be passed later today.

More follows.