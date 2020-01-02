wolves-2019/20-fixtures:-next-match,-tv-schedule,-kits,-transfer-news,-stadium

Wolves are enjoying a comfortable season in the top half of the Premier League – can they make another push for the European places?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Wolves fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

January

11: Wolves v Newcastle United (3: 00pm)

18: Southampton v Wolves (3: 00pm)

23: Wolves v Liverpool (8: 00pm) BT Sport

February

1: Man Utd v Wolves (5: 30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

14: Wolves v Leicester (8: 00pm) BT Sport

23: Wolves v Norwich City (3: 00pm)

March

1: Tottenham v Wolves (3: 00pm)

7: Wolves v Brighton (3: 00pm)

14: West Ham United v Wolves (3: 00pm)

21: Wolves v Bournemouth (3: 00pm)

April

4: Aston Villa v Wolves (3: 00pm)

11: Wolves v Arsenal (3: 00pm)

18: Sheffield United v Wolves (3: 00pm)

25: Wolves v Everton (3: 00pm)

May

2: Burnley v Wolves (3: 00pm)

9: Wolves v Crystal Palace (3: 00pm)

17: Chelsea v Wolves (3: 00pm)

Wolves kit 2019/20

Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.

We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.

Check out the Wolves kits for 2019/20 here!

Checking out Molineux’s summer progress…@DiogoJota18@rubendsneves_ ???????? pic.twitter.com/TmddKd78Xp — Wolves (@Wolves) July 10, 2019

Wolves transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Raphael Nya (PSG) – Undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m

Patrick Cutrone (Milan) – £16m

Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m

Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free

Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan

OUT

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Helder Costa (Leeds) – Loan

Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – Loan

Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free

How to watch Wolves games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Wolves stadium facts

Name: Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards

Wolves 2019/20 season preview

How will Wolves fare in 2019/20?

